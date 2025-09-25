NEP vital for building developed India by 2047: AICTE official

Tirupati: A national seminar on ‘National Education Policy – Prospects of Technical Education’ was organised at Siddhartha Engineering College, Tirupati, in collaboration with Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Maha Sangh (ABRSM).

Prof Shyama Rath, Member Secretary of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), delivered keynote address, stressing that New Education Policy (NEP) is pivotal to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047. She outlined reforms such as updated curricula, systematic teacher training, internships, project-based learning, advanced laboratories, and the promotion of domestic research.

Prof Rath highlighted that under Atal Training Scheme, five lakh technical teachers have already been trained, with plans to extend this to all educators. She added that 10,000 Atal Tinkering Laboratories have been established nationwide to spark interest in science and technology at the school level, with a target of five lakh such labs over the next decade. She also urged teachers and managements to ensure students are made aware of the wide range of AICTE scholarships available. With 25 crore children currently in primary education and five crore in higher education, she noted that India is steadily moving toward a future workforce rich in skilled youth.

Addressing the gathering, ABRSM National Joint Organising Secretary Guntha Laxman stressed the importance of Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies in enhancing productivity and creating employment opportunities. He underlined the crucial role of technical teachers in shaping India as a Vishwaguru by 2047.

The seminar was attended by ABRSM leaders Prof YV Rami Reddy, Prof N Sudhakar Reddy, Prof Muppa Laxman Rao, Anand Reddy, Prof Rajasekhar, Dr Suresh, and Dr Balasubramaniam, along with nearly 300 faculty members from engineering colleges across the state.