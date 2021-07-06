NEP will bridge economic gap, asserts minister Audimulapu Suresh

Anantapur: Education minister Audimulapu Suresh reiterated that the government is determined to implement the National Education Policy-2020 in the state.



Talking to media persons at the Oil Technology Research Institute affiliated to JNTU here on Tuesday, Suresh said that the NEP will help bridge the economic gap among students and gain access to higher education.

The minister was here to participate in the foundation laying ceremony at the OTRI campus for the construction of pharmacy college and hostel buildings by the JNTU management at a cost of Rs 22 crore.

The minister revealed that 2,000 vacant posts in higher education colleges have been filled by the YSRCP government. Two universities had been identified for promoting online education in the state.

He said that 35 lakh students had opted for laptops' supply to them under the Vidya Deevena scheme.

Replying to a question, Suresh said that tuition fee collection in private colleges is being reviewed and will be regulated by the government. Indiscriminate fee collection structure will be checked by the government. He said that the government will ensure that the fee structure in private colleges do not burden the parents.

He said the TDP government had announced the setting up of Tanguturi Prakasham Panthulu university but did not appoint a vice-chancellor. The present government has renamed the university as Andhra Kesari University and earmarked Rs 300 crores for its infrastructure development, he added.