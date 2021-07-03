Neradi barrage to be completed by 24: Minister Anil Kumar

Srikakulam: Minister for Water Resources P Anil Kumar Yadav said that the YSRCP government is committed to complete all irrigation projects.

He inspected Neradi village in Bhamini mandal on Friday, where it is proposed to construct barrage across Vamsadhara river.

As the verdict of the Vamsadhara Tribunal was in favour of Andhra Pradesh for construction of the barrage, the Minister inspected site and directed officials concerned to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the barrage.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister explained that the government is determined to complete the project by 2024 and will lay foundation stone soon after completing legal formalities.

He said that with the completion of the barrage, enough water can be stored at Hiramandalam reservoir and supply it to 19 mandals in the district for both crops for nearly 2.50 lakh acres and another 50,000 acres in adjacent Odisha State.

As per the tribunal verdict, the State government is ready to discuss the issue with the Chief Minister of Odisha and acquire the required lands, Anil Kumar explained. Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and MLAs were present. Later, the Minister reviewed other irrigation projects in the district with the officials concerned at Zilla Parishad office in Srikakulam and asked them to complete pending works on priority basis.