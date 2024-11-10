New ADRM (Infra) assumes charge at Waltair Division

Visakhapatnam : E Santharam, a 2004-batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers took over as the new Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) for the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

Prior to his new assignment, he served as Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer (Engineering) at Secunderabad and as Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) at Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway where he made notable contributions over the past four years.

Having rich and varied experience in railway infrastructure, Santharam has been involved in several significant track maintenance and construction projects across various divisions. He served in multiple key roles in the South Eastern Railway, East Coast Railway and South Central Railway. His expertise includes project management, railway operations, and infrastructure development.

In addition to his experience in India, Santharam also worked abroad on railway projects in Malaysia where he was deputed through RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Services).

Santharam, who holds a degree in civil engineering from JNT University, Hyderabad, and MBA from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, took over charge from Sudhir Kumar Gupta, who was transferred to the Central Railway. The officers and staff of Waltair Division extended wishes to Santharam upon assuming the office.