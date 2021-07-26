New body of Prakasam District Kabaddi Association elected

Ongole: Andhra Pradesh Kabaddi Association president KR Prabhakar appreciated the members of the Prakasam district Kabaddi Association for identifying and mentoring young talents and coaching them to play at the State and national levels.

He participated as the chief guest to the election of new body for the district association at NTR Kalakshetram here on Sunday.

The State observer of the association M Rangarao conducted the election of the district body and announced the results. Ramachandra Goud was elected as the patron, N Chandramohan Reddy as the chairman, K Bhaskara Rao as the president, Y Purnachandra Rao as secretary, D Ramesh as the treasurer, S Rangarao as the senior vice president and others for various positions.

As part of the programme, the members exhibited a documentary on the presidents, secretaries who dedicated themselves for the Andhra Pradesh Kabaddi Association, and details of the players who represented the nation from the State for the last 50 years. Similar documentary was also screened with the details of the office bearers and players from the district from 1972.

Speaking at the programme, Prabhakar appreciated the members of the association and physical directors for giving training to the students dedicatedly and with coordination for the glory of Kabaddi and holding the Prakasam district flag high at the State and national levels.

The State association secretary V Veeralankaih advised the new body to groom good players and bring fame to the district. They paid rich tributes to the international Kabaddi coach Suryadevara Nageswara Rao, and felicitated the State body members along with the retired national coach P Padmaja Bala.