New CM’s swearing-in brings festivities across tirupati dist

Tirupati : TDP cadres and people celebrated the new government’s swearing-in ceremony across the district. At several places big screens were set up to facilitate people to watch the live proceedings of the event from Vijayawada.

In Tirupati, district-level programme was arranged at Kachapi auditorium, where people gathered in large numbers and watched the swearing-in ceremony. In Chittoor, the main event was held at Nagaiah Kalakshethram, which was attended by district Collector S Shan Mohan and other officials as well. Apart from these, screens were set up at all villages, mandal headquarters and municipalities. People celebrated the event by loud applause, particularly when CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh were sworn-in. In Kuppam, Renigunta, Tirupati and every other place, TDP cadres in large numbers came on to roads and celebrated the occasion by lighting fire crackers. ‘Jai Chandrababu, Jai TDP’ slogans echoed everywhere. At several places, activists cut cakes and raised slogans in favour of the new CM and TDP.

TDP cadres led by corporator RC Munikrishna broke coconuts at Gangamma temple to mark swearing-in of Naidu as the CM of AP for the fourth time. They prayed to the goddess to give all strength to Naidu to complete pending projects and take the State on the development path.

Party leaders M Devanarayana Reddy, Vooka Vijaya Kumar, JB Srinivasulu, Vutla Surendra naidu and others took part. The leaders also performed Palabhishekham and garlanded the statue of NTR in the city.

TDP Brahmana Sadhikara Samithi members including Chithrapu Hanumantha Rao, Bhagavathula Jaya Lakshmi and others garlanded NTR statue in Tirupati on this occasion. In Kuppam too, some TDP activists broke coconuts on the occasion. Jana Sena Party cadres fired crackers at several places in Tirupati and cut cakes to celebrate the grand occasion of their leader Pawan Kalyan taking the oath of office and secrecy.