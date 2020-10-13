New Commissioner K Ramachandra Reddy takes charge in Narasaraopet

Guntur: K Ramachandra Reddy took over charge as Narasaraopet municipal commissioner on Monday. As soon as he took over charge as commissioner, he said that he will strive for the development of Narasaraopet town and develop infrastructure with the cooperation of local MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy.

He said that he will take suggestions and advices of the people's representative to develop the town.

Later, licensed engineers association district president K Kamalakara Reddy welcomed him and felicitated. Municipal engineer Ram Mohan Rao, DE Srinivasa Rao were among those participated.