New committee elected for Tirupati Red Cross Society branch

Tirupati: The annual general body meeting of Indian Red Cross Society, Tirupati District Branch, was held on Monday under the chairmanship of district Collector Dr S Venkateswar. Following the meeting, elections were conducted to form the new executive committee for the district unit.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Venkateswar announced that the 11-member committee was elected and took their oath of office. Subsequently, the members elected Chairman, Vice-Chairman and Treasurer of the new executive body. He stated that eight additional members from various professional fields were also elected to the management committee. The Collector said that the new team represents a blend of youth, experience, and leadership skills.

He expressed confidence that the committee, guided by vision and compassion, would further the Red Cross mission of ‘Humanity with Compassion and Commitment’. He urged the members to work with dedication to make the Tirupati District Branch a model unit in Andhra Pradesh.

In the newly elected committee, Dr Daggumati Srihari Rao, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Medical Council, was elected as Chairman of Tirupati District Red Cross Society. Mayur Gudluru was elected as Vice-Chairman, Dr Prateet as Secretary and GV Subba Rao as Treasurer. The other elected members include Krishna Kumar, Dr Bharathi, Gunasekhar, Srinivasulu Reddy, Subrahmanyam Reddy, C Siva Kumar, Marati Srinivas, and NS Ravi. District Revenue Officer Narasimhulu, Treasurer of the Andhra Pradesh State Red Cross Society Ramachandra Raju and others attended the meeting and monitored the election process.