New endowments zonal office inaugurated in Kurnool

Kurnool: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy inaugurated Kurnool Zone Administrative Office Complex of Endowments Department, built at a cost of Rs 4.25 crore, here on Saturday. The new complex, which will function as a dedicated spiritual and administrative hub for Rayalaseema, will cater to temples from Kurnool up to Kanipakam, strengthening the region's administrative framework.

Minister Anam stated that the coalition government has fulfilled nearly 98 per cent of its promises related to Endowments Department. He emphasised that temple festivals and rituals are being conducted strictly according to Vedic traditions, with a focus on preserving ancient structures. Committees have also been formed at district and State levels to safeguard temple properties.

Highlighting welfare measures, the Minister noted that archakas are now receiving a minimum monthly salary of Rs 15,000 and Vedic scholars an honorarium of Rs 3,000. Nayee Brahmins serving in temples receive Rs 25,000. The government has doubled the aid for temples under Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam scheme to Rs 10,000 per month. Furthermore, a recruitment notification for Endowments Department has been issued, with the selection process starting soon.

Industries Minister TG Bharath, district Collector Dr A Siri, Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, Kodumur MLA Boggula Dastagiri, Endowments department senior officials and other participated in the programme.