New five-star hotel, villas to come up in Vizag
Visakhapatnam: Building villas and five-star hotels would attract not just huge investments to Andhra Pradesh but also facilitate opportunities for employment to locals in allied sectors, highlighted Iconica City of Gold promoters K Murali Krishna and K Santosh.
Announcing that they are set to build five-star hotels in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati at a media conference held here on Sunday, they stated that Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will lay the foundation stone for Iconica City project on April 24.
Unveiling a brochure of the project, the promoters announced that the township will be facilitated near Rushikonda IT Hills. They said that in the first phase, 180 villas with an area of 4,500 to 10,000- sqft will be constructed. Facilities such as commercial complexes, convention centres, a five-star hotel, IT towers, premium apartments will come up in a phased manner, they informed.