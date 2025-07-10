New mother donates 3 ltrs of breast milk to Milk Bank

Anantapur: In an inspiring act of maternal generosity, a mother from Anantapur has donated three litres of breast milk to the Anantha Mothers’ Milk Bank, drawing heartfelt appreciation from government hospital officials and healthcare staff. Dr Gujjula Hemalatha, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Anantapur, lauded the noble gesture, calling it a record donation to the milk bank so far.

“Mother’s milk is equal to nectar for a newborn, and many mothers who cannot breastfeed are in distress. Triveni, the mother who made this donation, deserves immense respect,” said Dr. Hemalatha.

Triveni, wife of Mallikarjuna from Rayadurgam, gave birth to a baby boy on June 24 through a normal delivery at the government hospital. As the baby was born prematurely in the seventh month, with low birth weight, he was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Despite her own challenges, Triveni continued to breastfeed her child and generously donated excess milk to help other infants in need. Dr Hemalatha remarked, “Her decision to help ensure the health of other babies as well reflects a true mother’s heart. We are indebted to such selflessness.”

In recognition of her generosity, Triveni was honoured in a traditional ‘Puttinti Sare’ (ceremonial gifting) by the hospital.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by nutritionist Sai Pallavi, counsellor Radha, staff nurses Sunitha and Parveen (SNCU), and security guard Saroj, among others. This act stands as a shining example of how one mother’s compassion can nurture many lives.