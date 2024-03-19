New names crop up as TDP delays Lok Sabha list

Kurnool: TDP has not yet announced candidates for Nandyal and Kurnool Lok Sabha seats though YSRCP has declared nominees for all Assembly and Lok Sabha seats. Congress party too has not announced its candidates for any seat so far.

Aspirants of TDP Lok Sabha ticket for Nandyal are in a confusion as new names of cropping up in recent days. Recently, Byreddy Shabari along with her father Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy joined TDP in the presence of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad after quitting BJP.

Her joining triggered speculation that she had changed party after getting a promise from Naidu of Lok Sabha seat. But there is nothing from the party officially so far.

Former MP Mandra Sivananda Reddy is also in race for the Nandyal ticket. But party sources say Naidu is more inclined towards Byreddy Shabari rather than Sivananda Reddy. The candidate is likely to be announced in a few days.

Several aspirants are vying for Kurnool Lok Sabha seat. Apart from long-time aspirants, a new name is cropping up daily. Earlier, there were around four to five aspirants including a cardiologist, a professor and a realtor besides a party senior leader. Apart from these candidates, the name of former minister K E Prabhakar, brother of KE Krishna Murthy, is also doing rounds.

Prabhakar had aspired for Dhone Assembly ticket from TDP but it was given to former Union minister Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy. Then he sought Pathikonda seat but it was also allotted to his nephew K E Shyam Babu. With no chances of Assembly seat, he is said to be lobbying for Kurnool Lok Sabha.

With the name of Prabhakar cropping up, heavy competition is witnessed for the seat. For some time, there was talk of Kurva Nagaraju, a realtor, getting the ticket.

Cardiologist Dr Chandrasekhar Pullela seems to be on top of Chandrababu Naidu's list. Sources said Naidu is searching for a competent candidate who would strive to restore the glory of the party. Aspirants continue to hover between hope and despair party delays declaration of candidates.