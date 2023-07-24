New trust board members take oath

  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Following the orders of Government of Andhra Pradesh, Endowments Department and the Andhra Pradesh Dharmika Parishad, a new trust board of Sri Anjaneya Swamy Devasthanam located in Visakhapatnam south constituency took oath here on Monday.

The oath-administering ceremony was celebrated under the leadership of MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar.

V Dilip Kumar, A Siva, B Ramu, G Ratnam, Y Santhosh Kumar, B Kalyani and P Sharada took oath as members of the Board of Trustees.

The newly elected members unanimously elected Vaddadi Dilip Kumar as chairman of the trust board.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA wished to bring fame and prestige to the government by supporting the development of the temple and providing better services to the devotees.

Among others, 30th ward corporator K Appalaratnam, ward president D Manikyala Rao, ward in-charge P Satyanarayana, Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam chairman K Simhachalam were present.

