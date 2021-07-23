NGT hears petition on RLIS, directs KRMB to inspect the project on its own and submit details

The contempt petitions filed against the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme were heard in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai. The NGT has taken up the petitions filed by Gavinolla Srinivas and the Telangana government. NGT had earlier directed the KRMB and the Union Environment Ministry to visit the Rayalaseema lift Scheme and inspect and report on the work being done there.



However, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has filed an affidavit in the NGT stating that the AP government was not cooperating with the KRMB to visit the project and no reply was received from the Union Environment Ministry.

The Andhra Pradesh government, on the other hand, has also filed affidavits on contempt petitions. Venkata Ramani, a senior advocate on behalf of the AP government, told the court that they were not violating the NGT directives and were only doing studies related to the preparation of the project DPR.

Meanwhile, Telangana AG Ramachandra Rao brought to the notice of the NGT that the NGT team itself should visit as the AP government was not cooperating. He said the Telangana government would provide all facilities, including helicopters. Responding to this, the NGT tribunal directed the Krishna Board to visit the project on its own regardless of the AP government's assistance.

NGT clarified that it should give a clear report after examining the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme. The court adjourned the case till August 9.