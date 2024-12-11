  • Menu
Nidhi Agarwal inaugurates ‘Ekadhi’ store

Rajamahendravaram: Actress Nidhi Agarwal inaugurated ‘Ekadhi’ luxury silver store franchise in Rajahmundry on Monday. The event was attended by Ekadhi Managing Director Venu Gopal, franchise own-ers Sindhu Sahasra and Karthik, who welcomed her.

Local leaders including City MLA Adireddy Srinivas, Rural MLA Gorantla Buchayya Chow-dary, former minister Chelluboina Venugopalakrishna, former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar, former MLAs Routhu Suryaprakash Rao, Jakkampudi Raja, Aryapuram Cooperative Bank Chairman Challa Sankara Rao, and Innespeta Bank Chairman Kolla Atchyutha Ramarao (Ba-bu) were also present.

