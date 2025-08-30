Live
- Life remains adversely affected in Jammu division, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 5th day, rail traffic completely disrupted
- PM Modi meets Governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo
- Productive outcomes during productive visit: PM Modi hails landmark agreements signed during Japan visit
- TGBIE’s diktat raises questions
- Union Home Minister to visit Jammu on Aug 31 to assess flood damage
- TGBIE tells govt jr college faculty to attend investor awareness program from Sept 1
- Three dead, several missing as cloudburst hits J&K's Ramban
- JP Nadda to participate in Maharashtra's Ganeshotsav festivities today
- Lawyer dies after immolating self
- ‘Abuses’ against PM’s mother unfortunate: Majhi
Nidigunta grilled for second day
Nellore: As part of three day custody of her alleged involvement in various antisocial activities, police interrogated the ‘Lady Don’ Nidigunta Aruna...
Nellore: As part of three day custody of her alleged involvement in various antisocial activities, police interrogated the ‘Lady Don’ Nidigunta Aruna at Kovur police station on Friday.
Police who failed to secure proper answers during one hour interrogation on Thursday, it is reportedly said cops enquired the Aruna for more than 6 hours on various issues including financial frauds, land settlements etc.
The police concluded the enquiry around 5 pm and shifted her to Nellore central prison around 7.30 pm after taking written statement around 7 pm. As per the court orders, police have only one day custody which will end by 5 pm on Saturday.
According to the sources, police are planning to file the petition in the court for custody of Aruna again if failed to secure the proper answers.