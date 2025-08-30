Nidigunta grilled for second day

Nellore: As part of three day custody of her alleged involvement in various antisocial activities, police interrogated the ‘Lady Don’ Nidigunta Aruna at Kovur police station on Friday.

Police who failed to secure proper answers during one hour interrogation on Thursday, it is reportedly said cops enquired the Aruna for more than 6 hours on various issues including financial frauds, land settlements etc.

The police concluded the enquiry around 5 pm and shifted her to Nellore central prison around 7.30 pm after taking written statement around 7 pm. As per the court orders, police have only one day custody which will end by 5 pm on Saturday.

According to the sources, police are planning to file the petition in the court for custody of Aruna again if failed to secure the proper answers.