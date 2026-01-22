Sunny Deol visits INS Vikrant ahead of ‘Border 2’ release, calls it a moment of pride

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated war drama Border 2, recently paid a visit to India’s indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. The visit turned into a deeply emotional and patriotic experience for the actor, who shared glimpses from the day on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Sunny posted a series of photographs from INS Vikrant, featuring himself alongside the Border 2 team, including music composer Anu Malik, singer Sonu Nigam, and the film’s producers. The images captured moments of camaraderie and reflection aboard the iconic naval vessel.

Along with the pictures, Sunny penned a heartfelt note expressing his admiration for the Indian Armed Forces. “Some places don’t just surround you, they change you. INS Vikrant filled me with immense pride, strength, and courage. A moment I’ll carry forever. Salute to our Navy, our forces, and the spirit that protects our motherland every single day. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

INS Vikrant holds immense national significance as India’s first indigenously constructed aircraft carrier. Commissioned into the Indian Navy on September 2, 2022, the warship was built by Cochin Shipyard Limited under the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier programme. Named after India’s first aircraft carrier commissioned in 1961, the new INS Vikrant represents a major leap in self-reliance and naval strength.

Weighing around 45,000 tonnes and stretching 262 metres in length, the carrier can operate nearly 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets and advanced helicopters. Equipped with modern combat systems, STOBAR technology, and over 75 percent indigenous components, INS Vikrant significantly boosts India’s maritime capabilities and blue-water operations across the Indian Ocean region.