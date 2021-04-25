Night curfew clamped in Ongole

Ongole :Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal, along with the on-duty officers inspected the implementation of the night curfew in the town on Saturday night. He ordered the staff to strictly implement the instructions and advised the public to abide by the rules.

As the State government imposed a curfew from 10 pm to 5 am with effect from April 24 to control the rapid spread of coronavirus, the SP started on a motorbike from the district police office and went through the Kurnool road flyover, Addanki bus stand centre, Kothapatnam bus stand centre, Church centre, Sarma College, Gaddala Gunta, traffic police station, VIP road, Mangamoor road junction on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

He gave instructions to the night curfew on-duty officers DSP KVVNV Prasad, Town I CI Ch Seetharamaiah, Town II CI M Rajesh, Taluk SI and other staff over the effective implementation of curfew.

He also interacted with the public spotted on road and warned them that strict action under Disaster Management Act 2005 and IPC sections will be imposed on them for violation of curfew restrictions.

Siddharth said that curfew would be enforced across the district, including inspections in 207 high-traffic areas in the district. He said that as part of the implementation of the night curfew, all offices, institutions, shops, restaurants etc.

must be closed by 10pm, however, the hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and other emergency services can be operated even during the night.

He said that the government employees working on emergency service duty can go to their duties by providing a valid duty pass with their ID card at the time of verification. He said that the doctors, nurses, paramedics and other hospital staff also can go to work by establishing their identity.

The pregnant women and patients going to hospitals require no permissions, but people returning and going to railway stations and bus stations should show their tickets for confirmation, he added.