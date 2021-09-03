Night curfew to continue further in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting decided to further continue night curfew from 11pm to 6am keeping the festival season in view.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure Covid protocols are followed in all educational institutions.

The officials informed that so far 3,02,52,905 doses of vaccine have been received and were administered to 2,18,04,564 people. Of these, 1,33,56,223 received a single dose of vaccination while 84,48,341 have been administered with two doses.

The officials were confident that by the end of November all those above 18 years will be provided with a single dose of vaccination.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the recruitment process in Government hospitals within 90 days and added that there shouldn't be any case of deputation.

