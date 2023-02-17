Night-long 'Shivotsvam' by hmtv tomorrow

Sangareddy: The stage is set for night-long feast for ears and eyes when the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam here reverberates with devotional songs and natural upsurge of energies on February 18, the auspicious night of Mahashivaratri. The gala musical programme, 'Shivotsvam', is being organised by hmtv and presented by Neelam Madhu Mudiraj and MMR Yuva Sena.

It will see the participation of popular singers, including the Indian Idol fame Revanth, Kalpana, Geeta Madhuri, Sri Krishna, Sahiti Chaganti and Deepthi Nallamothu. The programme will be anchored by Uday Bhanu.

The songs will help devotees to dive into the sea of devotion. The programme is being organised at the devasthanam Premises at Chitkal village in Patancheru mandal from 6 pm to 3 am.

Devotees will also have an opportunity to witness Shiva Parvati Kalyanam between 10 and 11 pm to be followed by Lingodhavam. Other events include Rudrabhishekam with 11 Rudrakshas, Panchamruta Abhishekam. There will be a grand shobha yatra from 3 pm in the village. Kashi Peethadhipati Shiva Nagendra Saraswati will give a 'pravachanam' on the occasion. Several eminent persons, including politicians, will take part in the Shivotsavam.