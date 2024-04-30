Exciting update: Time and date locked for teaser for Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’

The anticipation surrounding Power Star Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited pan-Indian movie, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu," has reached new heights with the announcement of a thrilling update by the film's makers.

In a highly-anticipated move, the team has revealed that the official teaser of the movie will be unveiled across all major Indian languages on May 2, 2024, at 9 AM. This announcement has sent waves of excitement among fans who have eagerly awaited updates on the project for many months. Accompanying the announcement is a striking poster, hinting at the grandeur and excitement that awaits audiences.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" features the talented Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film. Notably, Bollywood star Bobby Deol, known for his memorable performances in films like "Animal," is also part of this period action-adventure drama, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

Produced under the prestigious Mega Surya Production banner by AM Ratnam, the movie boasts MM Keeravaani's musical brilliance, further enhancing its appeal among audiences. While the release date and other details are yet to be unveiled, fans are eagerly awaiting further announcements in the days to come.

With the teaser set to drop soon, anticipation for "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is at an all-time high, and fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can catch a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan in this epic cinematic extravaganza.