Nimmala hails K L Rao as visionary behind India’s water prosperity

Vijayawada: Water resources minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu on Tuesday praised legendary engineer Dr K L Rao as a visionary who laid the foundation for India’s irrigation-led development, calling his contributions “immortal and invaluable.”

Speaking at the 124th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Rao near the Irrigation Model Guest House at Durga Ghat here after playing floral tributes, he highlighted the late engineer’s pioneering role in conceiving projects like Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Hirakud. “Dr K L Rao believed that habitations thrive only with water, and prosperity comes through harvests. He is the reason we say today that dams are the temples of modern India,” Ramanaidu said. He added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu continues to draw inspiration from Rao's vision and is committed to completing the Polavaram irrigation project by December 2027, ensuring water supply to north Andhra and Rayalaseema.

The minister also credited Naidu with turning Rao's dream of river interlinking into reality through the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. “If K L Rao sowed the seeds, Chandrababu Naidu implemented the vision,” he said, noting that the Rs 1,300 crore spent on Pattiseema had yielded wealth worth Rs 50,000 crore.

He explained the new government's proactive efforts in water storage, ensuring 20 tmc ft of storage at Pulichintala since taking office.

Ramanaidu urged irrigation engineers and department officials to work with commitment and dedication, stating that their service would be the most meaningful tribute to Dr Rao’s legacy.

The event was attended by Alla Venkata Gopalakrishna Rao, state president of the Water Users Associations Federation, Devaboyina Venkateswara Rao, chairman of the Krishna Eastern Delta Project Committee, engineer-in-chief A Shyam Prasad and other dignitaries.