Nimmala Ramanaidu reviews on action plan for Budameru Expansion

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation minister Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announced that the Budameru expansion operation will be launched with the goal of protecting the city’s residents from flooding

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation minister Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announced that the Budameru expansion operation will be launched with the goal of protecting the city’s residents from flooding. The Minister conducted a review of the Operation Budameru Action Plan during a meeting at the Water Resources Department camp office in Vijayawada.

In attendance were officials from the Water resource, Town Planning, and Revenue Survey departments, as well as the Executive Engineer and Chief Engineers. Minister Nimmala emphasized that Chief Minister Chandrababu has called for immediate and proactive measures to ensure that the community will not face the threats posed by Budameru in the future.

The initiative is expected to address flooding concerns, enhancing the city’s preparedness in adverse weather conditions.



