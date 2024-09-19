Live
- Gruesome Discovery In Chennai: Dismembered Body Found In Suitcase
- Bollywood Divas Shine at London Fashion Week 2024
- IND vs BAN 1st Test: Jadeja and Ashwin Rescue India with Unbeaten Partnership on Day 1
- Coco Gauff and coach Brad Gilbert end partnership
- People will give certificate to BJP govt: Majhi
- Laos works to boost job employment in rural areas
- How Much Hair Colour is Too Much? Signs You May Be Overdoing It
- IND vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja save India the blushes on day one
- How to Prepare for Rapid Aging at 44 and 60
- Jitan Ram Manjhi and his son studied in RSS school: Tejashwi Yadav
Just In
Nimmala Ramanaidu reviews on action plan for Budameru Expansion
Andhra Pradesh Irrigation minister Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announced that the Budameru expansion operation will be launched with the goal of protecting the city’s residents from flooding
Andhra Pradesh Irrigation minister Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announced that the Budameru expansion operation will be launched with the goal of protecting the city’s residents from flooding. The Minister conducted a review of the Operation Budameru Action Plan during a meeting at the Water Resources Department camp office in Vijayawada.
In attendance were officials from the Water resource, Town Planning, and Revenue Survey departments, as well as the Executive Engineer and Chief Engineers. Minister Nimmala emphasized that Chief Minister Chandrababu has called for immediate and proactive measures to ensure that the community will not face the threats posed by Budameru in the future.
The initiative is expected to address flooding concerns, enhancing the city’s preparedness in adverse weather conditions.