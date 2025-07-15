Nine killed, 12 injured as mango truck overturns

Tirupati: A tragic road accident occurred on Sunday night at Reddipalli Cheruvu in Pullampet mandal, Annamayya district, when a truck carrying mangoes overturned on the embankment of a tank.

The mishap claimed nine lives and left 12 others injured, casting a pall of gloom over the region.

All the victims were daily wage labourers travelling in the truck along with the mango consignment.

According to preliminary reports, the accident took place when the truck driver attempted to overtake another vehicle amid rain.

The vehicle skidded off the road and toppled on the tank’s embankment, leading to the fatal mishap.

Minister for Roads & Buildings and Annamayya district in-charge, BC Janardhan Reddy, along with District Collector Chamakuri Sridhar, visited the mortuary at Rajampet Government Hospital on Monday. They paid respects to the deceased and consoled the bereaved families.

The Minister also visited the injured, who are undergoing treatment, and directed the hospital superintendent to ensure they receive the best possible medical care.

Speaking to the media, Minister Janardhan Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the incident, terming it a most unfortunate accident.

He noted that all the victims were poor labourers forced to travel in unsafe conditions for their livelihood.

He said, “It is deeply saddening that five women and four men lost their lives, and many of them belonged to the same extended family. This has made the tragedy even more painful.”

The Minister assured that the government would extend all possible support to the families of the deceased and the injured. On the cause of the accident, Janardhan Reddy mentioned that primary inquiries suggest that rain and an attempt to overtake another vehicle led to the mishap.

He stressed the need to install proper signage and indicators in accident-prone zones.

The Roads and Buildings Department will take necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future, he added.

District Collector Sridhar assured that the government will provide comprehensive assistance to the bereaved families and the injured.

He also said that relevant department officials had been instructed to take preventive measures to avoid such accidents in the future.