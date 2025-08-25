Nirudyoga JAC members celebrate DSC announcement

Visakhapatnam: Expressing gratitude for the government’s efforts in announcing the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination to fill teacher vacancies, Nirudyoga JAC members celebrated the decision statewide by performing ‘palaabhishekam.’ AP Unemployed JAC state president Samayam Hemantha Kumar stated that the TDP-led government has fulfilled its promise of announcing the mega DSC, notifying 16,347 teaching jobs, and releasing results in a transparent manner.

Hemantha Kumar recalled that Nara Lokesh has announced plans to conduct the DSC every year. Further, the unemployed youth urged the government to announce a special mega DSC soon.

The Nirudyoga JAC members said the government is focusing on setting up various IT and other companies in Andhra Pradesh, including Artificial Intelligence University, Cognizant IT Company, Google Data Centre, Satva Technology, TCS, Citi IT company and BPCL. They said the new companies are expected to provide job opportunities to unemployed youth across various districts. The AP Unemployed JAC state president expressed gratitude to Nara Lokesh and Chandrababu Naidu for their efforts in fulfilling their promise of filling 20 lakh jobs. He also thanked the Central and state governments for granting permission for these initiatives. J Govind Rao, V Rambabu, S Venkateswara Rao, S Lavanya, Mahesh, K Kumari, M Divya, among others, were present.