Nishant Kumar takes charge as Guntur Municipal Corporation chief

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Nishant Kumar assured that he will try to render corruption-free and friendly services to the people. He took charge as the Commissioner at the GMC office here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Nishant Kumar recalled that last year more dengue and malaria cases were reported in Guntur city during this season and stated that he will try to check spread of dengue and malaria cases. He also promised the citizens of taking steps to revive underground drainage works in the city, try to fill the vacant posts in the GMC and would strive hard to develop the city with the cooperation of the Mayor. He stressed on the need to keep GMC main office clean.

GMC Additional Commissioner P Niranjan Reddy, Deputy Commissioners D Srinivasa Rao and B Srinivasa Rao, Superintending Engineer D Srinivas, city planner Hima Bindu were among those present.