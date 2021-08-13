NITI Aayog pats AP for clean energy

Amaravati: The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday showcased its efforts of giving priority to education, health, agriculture and allied sectors in order to remove poverty at the two-day workshop on Sustainable Development Goals India index 2021 and multi-dimensional poverty index organised by the NITI Aayog.



Chief Secretary Adityanath Das informed the NITI Aayog that the village and ward secretariat system brought revolutionary changes in administration. He said as part

of food security, the State Government has been distributing ration at doorsteps of the

beneficiaries.

The new IT policy and industrial policies will develop the state further, he said.

NITI Aayog advisor Sanyukta Samaddar said that they conducted similar workshops in 22 states so far. She said the NITI Aayog has been monitoring the sustainable development goals by acting as nodal agency.

Andhra Pradesh set up 17 sustainable goals. As per NDC Indian Index Report 2020 AP stands in first place in the affordable and clean energy, second place in Goal-14 is about life below water, fourth place in clean water and sanitation, fifth place in gender equality. She gave several guidelines to officials on sustainable development.