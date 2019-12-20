Trending :
Nitya Annadanam at government hospital begins in Rajamahendravaram

Highlights

BJP leader Paravastu Satya Gopinadh inaugurated Nityanna Danam from his Satya Gopinadh Seva Trust at government hospital here on Thursday.

Later, he said everyday free meals will be supplied to 200 persons in the hospital through the trust. Annadanam is great when compared with other danams. The people satisfy with Annadanam only as they cannot eat more than their capacity.

The trust continues its Annadanam programme in future also and asked the hospital officials to extend their cooperation in this regard. Government hospital medical superintendent Dr Soma Sundaram, resident medical officer Dr Lakshmipathi and others were present.

