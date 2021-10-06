Nizampatnam fishing harbour to be developed with Rs 450 crores

Guntur: The State government has decided to develop Nizampatnam fishing harbour at a cost of Rs 450 crore during the second phase expansion

The officials will start the work on October 8. First they will start sea mouth strengthening work. The sea mouth will be strengthened both sides of sea 1.5 kms each for the convenience of the boats coming to the seashore. The officials are making necessary arrangements to start dredging works.

There is a possibility of big catchment of fish at Nizampatnam Port after Vizag.

As a part of developing the port, the government will construct godowns, cold storage units and one-and-a-half kilometres long jetty.

The government is planning to develop the harbour taking future needs into consideration. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to develop one port in nine coastal districts in the State and giving top priority for port development, marine and aqua culture. Fishing harbour development work is expected to be completed within one-and-a-half years.

Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao visited Nizampatnam harbour on Tuesday and conducted a review meeting with the officials.

Speaking to the media, he said, "If fishing harbour is developed, fish catchment will increase. Cold storage unit facility would be available at the harbour. Similarly, 50 types of activities will start." "The government will develop Machilipatnam harbour at a cost of Rs 450 crore, Uppada Harbour at a cost of Rs400 crore and given necessary sanctions for the development.

After Gujarat, there is a scope for development of ports in the state," he added.