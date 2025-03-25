No abnormalities found in survey: Health minister

•Survey identifies 38 individuals with suspected cancer with oral and breast cancer each accounted for 6 cases, cervical cancer for 7, brain cancer for 2, and lung cancer for 3

Vijayawada: Minister for medical and health Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that a cancer screening survey conducted by the medical and health department in Balabhadrapuram village, located in the Anaparthy constituency of East Godavari district, found no abnormal increase in cancer cases. The survey was prompted by Anaparthy MLA N Ramakrishna Reddy, who raised concerns about suspected cancer cases during the recent Assembly session. In response, the department conducted a two-day survey on March 22 and 23.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Monday, minister Satya Kumar explained that the survey involved a door-to-door effort by 31 medical teams. These teams, comprising Multi-Purpose Health Workers (MLHPs), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), and doctors from seven Primary Health Centres (PHCs), along with specialists from Kakinada Medical College, covered 2,803 households.

Out of the village’s population of 10,800 residents across 3,500 households, 8,830 individuals were screened. The objective was to identify suspected cancer cases, document ongoing and completed treatments, and record cancer-related deaths over the past three years.

The survey identified 38 individuals with suspected cancer. Among these, oral and breast cancer each accounted for six cases, cervical cancer for seven, brain cancer for two, and lung cancer for three.

Notably, 14 individuals were suspected of having multiple cancer types, highlighting a significant health challenge. Additionally, 17 individuals were found to be undergoing cancer treatment, with breast cancer (five cases) and multiple cancer types (nine cases) being the most prevalent. Brain cancer (two cases) and blood cancer (one case) were also reported.

Among previously confirmed cases, 15 individuals had successfully completed treatment, with lung cancer representing the majority (12 cases), followed by breast cancer (one case) and cervical cancer (two cases). Over the past three years, the survey recorded 19 cancer-related deaths, with multiple cancer types linked to the highest number of fatalities (12 deaths), followed by cervical cancer (two deaths) and breast cancer (one death).

The minister noted that media reports about rising cancer cases had caused panic among Balabhadrapuram residents. However, following the survey, the medical and health department analysed the data on March 23, and concluded that the cancer prevalence in the village aligns with rates observed across India and Andhra Pradesh, according to Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) statistical data.

A high-level review meeting was held on the same day, chaired by the special chief secretary of health and attended by key officials, including the collector of East Godavari, the director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Visakhapatnam, and senior officials from the department of health, medical and family welfare.

Oncologists from the department and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital reviewed the findings and confirmed that there was no unusual spike in cancer cases in the village.

Satya Kumar reassured the people that the situation in Balabhadrapuram is under control and emphasised the department’s commitment to addressing health concerns promptly.