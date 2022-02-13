No AP-specific issues on agenda, says GVL Narasimha Rao

New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao, here on Saturday refuted reports suggesting that the Centre would be discussing Special Category Status (SCS), resource gap and other AP-related issues in the meeting called for by the Union home ministry later this week.

Talking to the media, Narasimha Rao said that the meeting was called to discuss the differences arising between the two Telugu states as per the decision taken at the Southern Zonal Council Meeting of the Union home ministry at Tirupati last year.

The agenda for the meeting was fixed and no deviation would be there in it to take up extraneous issues like the SCS, etc., He said he had spoken to the home ministry officials following reports to the contrary that suggested that the Centre was ready to take up the AP demand for SCS, etc., The home ministry was categorical in its denial of the same, he added.

"Only those issues related to the two states which have led to friction like the financial implications of the bifurcation for the two will be taken up," he clarified.