No chance for Purandeswari.. Srinivasa Varma got a place exceptionally

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former Union Minister, Rajahmundry MP, and BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari has missed a place in the Union Cabinet. PM Modi has made room for unexpected people in his cabinet. Narendra Modi will be sworn in as Prime Minister at 07:15 PM today.

It is known what is being done. Phone calls are being received from PMO to come to Delhi for MPs who will be inducted into the cabinet. At first, it was thought that only two from Telangana and two from AP got the place. Remarkably, both of them who got a place in the cabinet from AP are TDP MPs. Rammohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar have been finalized in the cabinet. Rammohan Naidu was elected three times as MP from Srikakulam. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar (Gunturu) is first-time MP.

For a few hours, there was an opinion that no one from the BJP would get a ministerial position in the state, but the BJ leadership acted exceptionally here as well. Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma who was elected as Bhimavaram MP has decided to be included in the cabinet. It is heard in the party that Srinivasa Verma got a place in the cabinet in terms of social class equations.

BJP state president Purandeswari worked as a Union minister in the past UPA government. She is assured of a berth in the cabinet, party sources said. But she did not get a call. It is believed that Purandeswari was left out as the ally TDP had to be given a chance. Apart from that, there is also an opinion among some that if she is given the post of minister, the post of state president of the party may have to be given to someone else.

It is reported that Purandeshwari has been kept away from ministerial responsibilities for the time being because the leadership likes the way Purandeswari is running the party. A senior leader commented that she was not included in the cabinet as the responsibility of selecting the party chief has become difficult, but she must have a place in the expansion. Moreover, he has the advantage of being a person who has been in the BJP since the beginning.