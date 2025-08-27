No compromise on Tirumala’s sanctity: TTD chairman

Tirupati: TirumalaTirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman B R Naidu on Tuesday strongly defended the board’s recent decisions regarding land allocations, responding to allegations made by former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. He addressed a press conference at Sri Padmavathi Guest House in Tirupati on Tuesday. Naidu was joined by TTD board members G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, C Divakar Reddy, Panabaka Lakshmi, and TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam.

Chairman Naidu reiterated the board’s commitment to protecting the sanctity of Tirumala and ensuring lands surrounding the seven hills are used for devotees’ welfare. He condemned what he termed ‘malicious propaganda’ against TTD and emphasised that the new board is focused solely on providing better facilities for pilgrims.

The statements came after Karunakar Reddy criticised the transfer of TTD land to the Tourism Department, calling it a violation of Tirumala’s sanctity. The former chairman, a two-time TTD Chairman and three-time board member, alleged that the Chief Minister and the current board justified the allotments under the pretext of preventing ‘impure activities,’ while permitting commercial use. Karunakar Reddy highlighted past instances where TTD land was used for hospitals and educational institutions, contrasting it with allocations to private hotels. He also demanded cancellation of allotments for the Regional Tourism Office, Hotel Management College, and SV University Boys Hostel land, arguing that sacred TTD lands worth thousands of crores should be restored.

Responding to these allegations, Naidu clarified the historical context of land allocations, noting that 30.32 acres were earmarked for Devalok under previous government approvals, including environment clearance in 2021.

He stated that 20 acres were allotted to the Mumtaz Hotel and five acres to the Meda Project under the previous administration, which had faced widespread protests by Hindu organisations. The current board resolved in November 2024 to reclaim 50 acres, including the previously allocated 25 acres, for TTD use. The Chief Minister mediated to provide alternative land for the hotel, which had already invested Rs 30 crore in construction.

Chairman Naidu challenged the opposition, questioning why similar land allocations were made under their administration and called the demand for a CBI probe into the current board’s actions ‘absurd.’ He also presented copies of complaints filed by Devalok owner Ajay Kumar to refute claims of coercion.

Board members echoed Naidu’s position, noting that controversies over Mumtaz Hotel were inherited from the previous government and emphasising that the current administration is focused on devotees’ welfare rather than commercial interests. Naidu urged pilgrims worldwide to recognise the board’s efforts and stated that genuine devotees would not compromise Tirumala’s sanctity through repeated political criticism.

Meanwhile, TDP national spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari also weighed in, rejecting YSRCP’s accusations that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was conspiring to hand over TTD land to Oberoi Hotels.

She alleged that the allotment took place in 2021 under the previous YSRCP regime, and accused former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of ‘spreading false narratives to scare investors away from Andhra Pradesh.’