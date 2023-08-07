Live
No-Confidence Motion: Congress flays YSRCP, TDP & JSP for not extending support
Kadapa (YSR district): PCC president G Rudra Raju criticised the YSRCP, TDP and JSP for their failure to extend support to the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress party against the BJP-led NDA government on the Manipur issue.
The PCC president who was in Kadapa for participating in Assembly level party coordination committee convenors meeting of Rayalaseema region, spoke to the mediapersons here on Sunday.
While several women representing the SCs and STs were sexually assaulted in Manipur, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan failed to condemn such barbaric acts, Rudra Raju said.
He wondered why CM Jagan was maintaining stoic silence when members of the Christian community were brutally killed in Manipur. He alleged that the Chief Minister was extending support to the Centre only to protect his political and personal interests.
The PCC leader said the JSP chief Pawan Kalyan who was making hue and cry over the need to empower women and for protection of their constitutional rights during public meetings was remaining silent on Manipur violence. Rudra Raju flayed the three leaders Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan alleging that they do not have respect for democratic values. The Congress party strongly condemns the “irresponsible behaviour” of such leaders, he said. The PCC chief said that following the directions of the AICC, efforts are being made to strengthen the Congress right from the grassroot level.