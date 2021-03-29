No force can stop 3 capitals: Botcha Satyanarayana

Rajamahendravaram: Nothing can stop the government from having three capitals. It is just a matter of time as the opposition TDP has been causing legal hurdles regarding all important decisions taken by the government. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to implement the concept of three capitals for overall development of Andhra Pradesh, said Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana.

Satyanarayana said opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu had lost an opportunity to develop the State and now he was creating legal hurdles and was causing damage to the State, he said. "We will convince the courts and once they give clearance we will implement the decision to have three capitals. Very soon we will shift executive capital to Visakhapatnam," he asserted. The minister, who was here on a visit, told reporters that elections to 32 municipalities and corporations along with ZPTCs and MPTCs will also be conducted shortly and elections to the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation will be held after merging the surrounding villages.The minister further said plans are afoot to make Rajamahendravaram as a model city and issued directions to the respective officials in this regard.