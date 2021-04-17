No need for YSRCP to cast fake votes: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati: Terming the allegations of bogus voting in Tirupati bypoll as the conspiracy of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said there is no need for YSRCP to bring voters from outside and cast fake votes as 80 per cent of the voters across the State are supporting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Speaking to the media at party's central office in Tadepalli on Saturday, Sajjala said Naidu knowing that the TDP would lose the byelection, has resorted to conspiracies and cheap tactics. He said Naidu has insulted the polling process which was conducted in a free and fair manner.

He said the polling was held peacefully in six Assembly constituencies in the Parliamentary constituency and Naidu has chosen Tirupati for his political conspiracy as it is a pilgrim centre with lakhs of floating population in the form of devotees and tourists. He slammed Naidu for writing a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer at midnight mentioning bus numbers and stating that fake voters were coming into the constituency. Sajjala described it as a pre-planned act of TDP.

Sajjala questioned BJP and TDP leaders what were their agents doing in the polling booths if bogus votes were being cast. He said the bypoll is being held by Election Commission of India and observers are under EC, the security was provided by central forces. The TDP and BJP agents were present at the polling booths and question is how someone can cast fake vote bypassing all these people.

He said Naidu has done his homework on how to react after the results of the bypoll are declared and added that he would cite bogus votes as the reason for the loss of TDP in the election.