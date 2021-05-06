No need to worry on second dose: Anil Kumar Singhal

Amaravati: Principal secretary, medical and health, Anil Kumar Singhal assured that those who received first dose of vaccine need not worry about the second dose as the state government would ensure the second shot to all of them.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said the state government was ready to procure adequate quantity of vaccines from manufacturers besides the vaccines supplied by the Centre. "The state will receive 9 lakh doses of vaccine from the Central government by May 15. In addition, we will and procure another 13 lakh doses from companies directly. All the 22 lakh doses will be used for second dose," Singhal explained.

He said officials were asked to create awareness among people on Covid. Referring to the curfew, he said district collectors were asked to direct the officials not to inconvenience people who are coming out on emergency needs and those proceeding to railway station, bus stand and airport. He said guidelines were formulated on inter-state transport.

The principal secretary said that the Central government supplied 4,879 Remdesivir injections, 2,107 oxygen instruments and 1,92,058 rapid kits.