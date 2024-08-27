No one will be spared in TDR scam, asserts Narayana

Tirupati: The government will take action on all those found involved in the irregularities in TDR bonds (Transferrable Development Rights) and no one found guilty will be spared, said municipal administration and urban development (MA &UD) minister P Narayana.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting here on Monday where developmental works of municipal corporations and TUDA were reviewed, the minister said the committee which was set up by the government to inquire into the TDR bonds issued in various corporations, including Tirupati Municipal Corporation, will submit its report by September-end.

Based on committee report, the government will take action against all those who were found involved in the irregularities in the issue of TDR bonds, Narayana said.

Responding to Chandragiri MLA Pulivathi Nani, who alleged large scale irregularities in TUDA and also misuse of fundsby YSRCP leaders for their personal use, the minister said the government will also inquire into irregularities in TUDA.

He further said the YSRCP leaders made appointments in the municipality and recruited persons who were not discharged official duties but were looked after the personal works of the YSRCP leaders.

Stating that there will be no dearth of funds for municipalities to take up developmental works, he, however, wanted officials and public representatives not to give any scope for misuse of funds.

He directed the officials to make proper planning for utilisation of funds for developmental works which should be given priority.

Earlier, city MLA Arani Srinivasulu speaking at the meeting urged the minister to provide funds for setting up food courts and also for revamping underground drainage system (UDS) in Tirupati and also solve the Settipalli land issue which has been pending for long.

He said the UDS in Tirupati required reconstruction as it was a laid 30 years before and lacking in capacity to cope with the rapid development of the city.

TUDA vice-chairman Venkata Narayana made a power point presentation on TUDA development, while corporation commissioner Narapureddy Mourya on Tirupati development works department-wise.