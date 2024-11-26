No permission needed for buildings up to 15 metres

Vijayawada: Here is a good news for the people who are taking up construction of houses. The state government decided that no plan permission from municipality is necessary for buildings to be constructed up to 15 metre height.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review on CRDA and municipal administration on Monday and took the decision.

Giving details of the meeting to media persons, minister for municipal administration P Narayana said that people can start construction of their buildings by uploading the plan online and pay the required fee.

He said special task force will verify the construction, and if there are any deviations, the government will cancel the licences of surveyor concerned. As a result of the new procedure, there is no need to make rounds to municipal officials for approval of plans.

The minister said single window system will be implemented for building permissions from December 31. He said cellar parking will be permitted for those having more than 500 square feet construction area. The layout roads were relaxed to 9 metre.

The minister said that tenders were called for designs of five iconic towers and Assembly, High Court. The Norman Fosters agency bagged the tender. He said that the construction will be launched soon.