No school should be closed: CM Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that not a single schools should be closed as part of rationalisation of schools. He held a review on the progress of Nadu-Nedu works in schools and Anganwadi centres and released the Spoken English book and CDs designed for Anganwadi teachers by the department of women development and child welfare.

During the review at his camp office here on Wednesday, the officials said there were some schools with less than 10 students and some less than 30 students and added that there were some schools where teachers are more in number than students.

The officials put up some proposals as per the national guidelines for effective utilisation of schools and services of teachers and added that these proposals would help for strong foundation in education.

The officials said changes would be made in schools based on student-teacher ratio and added that Anganwadi centre's students will be joined in primary schools having fewer students. The officials said Anganwadi teachers along with the existing primary school teachers will teach them so that students will be taught quality education by good teachers and schools will be effectively utilised. The officials proposed to bring Class 3 to Class 5 under high school and change upper primary schools into high schools wherever possible.

The Chief Minister said not even one school should be shut due to the proposals made and added that trained teachers teaching PP1 and PP2 students is a good proposal. He directed the officials to explain the goals to the teachers with affection as teachers play an important role in the revolutionary changes being made in education.

He said schools should adhere to national standards in maintenance of schools and utilisation of teachers. Student-teacher ratio should be maintained and schools should be within two km radius for students. All the schools and Anganwadi centres are being revamped and there should not be any situation to close any school. He directed the officials to construct additional classrooms under Nadu Nedu at required places.

The Chief Minister said Anganwadi teachers should be able to teach designed syllabus to students and added that poor children should get good education in English medium. He said that curriculum should be good and directed the officials to focus on maintenance of buildings renovated under Nadu-Nedu.