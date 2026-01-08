No shortage of fertilisers in NTR district: DAO

Vijayawada: The NTR district administration has assured farmers that there is no shortage of fertilizers in the district and that adequate stocks are available to meet current agricultural requirements during the ongoing Rabi season. This was stated in an official press release issued by NTR District Agricultural Officer (DAO) DMF Vijaya Kumari on Wednesday.

The DAO said that for the 2025-26 Rabi season, the total fertilizer requirement for NTR district was estimated at 38,353 Metric Tonnes (MTs). To ensure an uninterrupted supply to farmers, sufficient stocks were arranged well in advance and distributed across government godowns, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), and authorised dealers.

As of October 1, 2025, the district had an opening stock of 2,390 metric tonnes of fertilizers. From October 1, 2025 to January 31, 2026, fertilizer availability in the district stood at 23,133 metric tonnes, while total receipts, including fresh arrivals during the period, touched 24,482 metric tonnes. Between October 1, 2025, and January 6, 2026, around 20,395 metric tonnes of fertilizers were supplied to farmers.

On January 7 alone, fertilizer stock availability was 1,868 metric tonnes, while total availability, including movement and receipts, stood at 3,501 metric tonnes. Officials said fertilizers are being distributed through PACS, Markfed godowns, private dealers, and other authorised outlets under strict supervision. She has directed officials to prevent black marketing and ensure fertilizers are sold strictly at government-approved prices. Farmers have also been advised to purchase fertilizers only through Aadhaar-linked transactions to ensure transparency.

Also, she said regular reviews are being conducted to closely monitor demand and supply, and additional stocks would be arranged wherever necessary to ensure smooth agricultural operations across NTR district.