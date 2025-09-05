No shortage of fertilizers, says Collector

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha has clarified that there is no shortage of fertilizers in the district, as the State government has been supplying them in line with farmers’ requirements. He warned that any attempts to spread rumours about artificial scarcity would be dealt with seriously and officials concerned must take responsibility.

The Collector held a teleconference with the officials from Agriculture, Marketing, and Cooperative Departments at the Collectorate here on Thursday. He directed them to work in coordination to ensure smooth distribution of fertilizers at fertilizer shops and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), while extending support to farmers.

Later, Dr Lakshmisha conducted a surprise inspection at Gromor Fertilizer shop in Kambhampadu village of A Konduru mandal. He verified fertilizer stocks, particularly urea, and interacted with farmers to assess availability. He assured that the government is fully prepared to supply fertilizers as per demand. The Collector instructed officials to regularly inspect all fertilizer shops across the district, monitor stock distribution, and maintain coordination between district-level and field-level staff. He also stressed the importance of creating awareness among farmers about the benefits of Nano Urea and guiding them in its use.

Explaining the recommended schedule for urea usage in paddy cultivation, he said 30 kg should be applied during plantation, another 30 kg after 30 days, and a final 30 kg after 60 days. To maintain soil fertility, he advised farmers to adopt Nano Urea. He added that the Agriculture Department is ready to provide drone spraying facilities for its application.