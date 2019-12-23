No state in country has Assembly and secretariat at different places, it's not a right choice, says CPI Narayana

CPI National Secretary Narayana has alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has made a statement of three capitals to create differences between the regions. He spoke to the media in Tirupati. Commenting on the capital he termed the separation of Legislative Assembly and the Secretariat would be like separating the head from the torso. "CM Jagan's regime is aimed at opposing the policies of Chandrababu, " he added.

He said Rayalaseema will not develop with the formation of the High Court. It is possible only with the creation of irrigation projects and industry. "The Secretariat and High Courts are located in different parts in the state but nowhere else is the Secretariat and Assembly are apart in any state," he said.

He asserted that the administration would not be easy unless the Secretariat and Assembly is at one place. It would merely look like a picnic. The Speaker, who is in the constitutional position, has failed to make inappropriate comments on Amaravati. Narayana demanded that the all-party meeting should be called on.