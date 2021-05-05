No stock of Covid vaccine for 3 days in Guntur

Guntur: As many as 1678 Covid positive cases were registered in Guntur district during the last 24 hours, out of which 753 cases were reported in Guntur city alone. Similarly, 86 cases were registered in Mangalagiri and 86 cases in Narasaropet town.

According to sources, there are 8,000 samples in the GMC to be sent to lab for testing. Those who have Covid-19 symptoms and gave their swab for Covid-19 tests are moving on the road. It takes four days to get test results.

At present government is conducting Covid-19 tests on primary contacts and patients referred by 104 call centres. Those who have symptoms of Covid-19are roaming on the roads and spreading the virus.There are over 150 hostels in Guntur city. They are not maintaining social distance in the hostel rooms. At present there is no vaccine in the district for the last four days.

Vaccine is expected to reach Guntur city within a day or two. Those who want to get vaccinated were making rounds to the Public Health Centres in Guntur city to get vaccinated. Those who got vaccinated first dose are eagerly waiting for second dose of vaccine.

According to Medical and Health department officials, Covishield vaccine is expected to reach Guntur city on Wednesday.

To reduce delay in getting the Covid-19 test reports, the district administration directed the labs to give Covid-19 test reports within 24hours. GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha directed those in home isolation not move on the roads to check spread of Covid-19 cases.

There are allegations that some of the corporate and private hospitals are collecting higher price for Remdesivir injections to make a fast buck. The police officials conducted decoy operation and arrested the accused selling the injections at higher prices. District collector Vivek Yadav introduced card system for using Remdesivir injections. This card contains Aadhar number of the patient and details. Staff nurse have two copies and patient have one copy of the card. Redesivir injection's usage should be audited by the DMHO to check misuse of injections.