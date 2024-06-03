No TB drug shortage in dist: TB joint director

Kadapa: Dispelling rumours of shortage, State TB Joint Director Dr T Ramesh assured the public that there is no lack of TB medicines in the district and also across the State. In a statement here on Sunday, Dr Ramesh emphasised that the reports stating scarcity of TB medicines at Proddatur hospital are unfounded, affirming that TB prevention pills are readily available throughout the district.

Dr Ramesh clarified that no doctor at Proddatur district hospital has advised TB patients to purchase medicines from external sources. In line with the directives from the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, district TB officer has ensured an ample supply of necessary medicines.

He noted that seven TB patients currently admitted to the hospital have sufficient medicines for at least four more days. He assured that TB medicines dispatched to Kadapa district are sufficient to treat 1,000 patients for one month.