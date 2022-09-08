No toxic gases behind KV students falling sick: Collector Krithika Shukla

Kakinada: No toxic gases or chemical substances were the reason for breathlessness and other illness of students of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Valasapakala, said District Collector Krithika Shukla.

As per the directives of Collector and Chairperson of Kendriya Vidyalaya Krithika Shukla, a committee has been formed to probe into the incident in which 18 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya became unconscious due to breathlessness problem. The committee, consisting of Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, Pollution Control Board, Environment engineer, made a thorough inquiry by interacting with the staff and the Principal of the Vidyalaya. It also inspected, verified and examined the classrooms where the students became unconscious. The committee had collected samples of water, sand and other items for thorough examination and they were sent to the labs for testing.

The committee members questioned the whereabouts of the Principal and the teaching staff when the incident occurred.

The KV staff explained all the details to the committee. The committee interacted with the affected students also at the GGH where they are undergoing treatment. The students told them they don't know the reasons but suffered from breathlessness and instantly fell unconscious. The committee enquired the doctors about the possible date of recovery and present status of health of the students.

Meanwhile, some parents alleged that the rooms were filled with odour of pungent chemicals and students got breathing problem and became unconscious after inhaling that air.

KV Principal Bonta Sekhar told 'The Hans India' that the committee made a thorough inquiry regarding the incident and collected samples of water and other items and sent them to labs for testing.

Denying their allegations, the principal said that he never permitted the strong use of odours of chemicals in the rooms.

District Collector Krithika Shukla said that the committee confirmed that no toxic gases were released from any industry and the officials also analysed air pollution also. She said that poisonous food also was not the reason for the incident. She said the blood samples of the students were sent to labs and they can come to a conclusion after getting reports. She asked people not to spread false and fabricated rumours over the incident.

The parents and students thanked Collector Krithika Shukla for her quick action and the special treatment and facilities provided to them at the GGH.