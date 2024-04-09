No values and credibility in politics these days: Jagan

Darsi: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed dismay over the politics nowadays, as they are short of values and credibility. He claimed that he could not lie, cheat or make fluke promises just like the leaders of the alliance leaders. Seeking support from the public, he said that he was trying to revamp the valueless politics.

As part of the Memantha Siddham bus yatra, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with the pensioners at the campsite near Darsi on Monday morning. Many beneficiaries told Jagan Mohan Reddy that they want him to become the chief minister again, and praised the volunteer system. Speaking with them, the YSRCP president said that it is his government that increased the pension from a meagre sum to Rs 3,000 in instalments. He said that he introduced the volunteer system, as he wanted no trouble for the beneficiaries in receiving the government welfare programs. He said that his government provided the pensions in the early morning of every 1st day of the month, for 56 months through the volunteer system.

He explained to them that the government has spent about Rs 90,000 crore as pensions for the last 58 months, and no other state in the country is spending that much on welfare pensions. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the beneficiaries to recollect whether Nara Chandrababu Naidu has done anything for them in his 14 years of experience as the chief minister. He said that he has love for the old aged, deprived sections of society, and is providing the eligible beneficiaries with pensions, without looking at their caste or creed or political affiliation.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu and his friends cheated the state with their manifesto in 2014, and teamed together again with pompous promises. He explained to the public that the government requires Rs 1.4 lakh crore to fulfil the promises made by TDP, but the leaders are not talking about how they get that much funds. He said that as they have no intention of implementing the manifesto, the alliance leaders are promising anything and everything. Feeling sorry for the state of politics in the state, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he is trying to change the incredible and unreliable politics. He said that he speaks only the truth, and makes the promise only if he can fulfil it. He said that no one in the country could compete with him in providing welfare to the public. He asked the people to not believe Chandrababu Naidu and asked to bless him to win again.