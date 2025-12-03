No villager will be affected by Gudipalli Reservoir: Savitha

Somandepalli: Andhra Pradesh BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha on Tuesday assured that the proposed Gudipalli Reservoir will not cause any inconvenience or loss to local residents. She stated that the government would proceed only after consulting the villagers and stakeholders, and a final decision will be taken based on their feedback.

The Minister also announced that several new industries would soon come up in the Penukonda region. Earlier, she laid the foundation stone for the ₹2.80-crore BT road between Gudipalli and Tungodu and reviewed development works across Somandepalli mandal.

She highlighted initiatives including ₹4.5 crore under MGNREGS for CC roads, drains and 40 Gokulam sheds, ₹3.33 crore under JJM for drinking water facilities, and the inauguration of a ₹50-lakh new hospital building. Plans are underway to construct an ST hostel at Naginayanicheruvu, while proposals for Kapu and BC community buildings have been sent to the government.

Minister Savitha said ₹242 crore has been disbursed to 26,852 women through DRDA–Velugu, and handloom tools worth ₹29 lakh were provided to 80 weavers with a 90% subsidy. A ₹1.16-crore handloom cluster was established benefiting 164 weavers.

She challenged the Opposition for a mandal-wise debate on development, asserting that several road works stalled during the previous regime have now been revived and will be completed by March.

Reiterating that Gudipalli residents will face no hardship, she said discussions would be held soon with Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna and officials. She credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for ensuring drinking and irrigation water across Rayalaseema, including through the Gollapalli Reservoir.

In addition, the Minister announced that applications for free skill-development courses under PMKVY are open at the Skill Hub in Sri Paritala Sriramulu Government Degree College, Penukonda, until December 15.

Courses include Application Developer/Store In-charge, Tourism & Hospitality, and Automated Customer Relations Manager. Eligible Intermediate, Degree, PG and B.Tech students will receive National Skill Development Certificates and job placement support. For details, candidates may contact 9966682246.