  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

JSP panel to probe charges against MLA

  • Created On:  29 Jan 2026 9:15 AM IST

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party state executive has decided to order an inquiry into the allegations made against Railway Koduru MLA Arava Sridhar by a woman. The decision was taken after the issue triggered political controversy in the state.

As part of the inquiry, the party has appointed a three-member committee. The committee consists of T Sivasankar, Tamballapalli Ramadevi and T C Varun. The MLA has been directed to appear before the committee and submit his explanation within seven days.

The committee will examine the facts related to the allegations and submit a detailed report to the party leadership. After reviewing the report, the party will take a final decision. Until then, Jana Sena has made it clear that Sridhar should stay away from all party programmes and activities.

It may be recalled that a government employee working in Railway Koduru made sexual allegations against the MLA, claiming that he had sexually exploited her for the past one and a half years.

Following these allegations, the MLA’s mother, A Prameela, filed a complaint at the Railway Koduru police station. In her complaint, she alleged that the woman demanded Rs 25 crore and was harassing their family.

Tags

Jana Sena Partyinquiry committeeRailway Koduru MLAsexual allegationspolitical controversy
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Farhan Akhtar shifts gears from Don 3 to revive long-awaited ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ project

Industry sources say that the decision comes after a string of uncertainties surrounding Don 3 — notably actor Ranveer Singh’s exit from the project amid scheduling conflicts and creative reshuffling.

Farhan Akhtar shifts gears from Don 3 to revive long-awaited ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ project

National News

More
Share it
X