JSP panel to probe charges against MLA

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party state executive has decided to order an inquiry into the allegations made against Railway Koduru MLA Arava Sridhar by a woman. The decision was taken after the issue triggered political controversy in the state.

As part of the inquiry, the party has appointed a three-member committee. The committee consists of T Sivasankar, Tamballapalli Ramadevi and T C Varun. The MLA has been directed to appear before the committee and submit his explanation within seven days.

The committee will examine the facts related to the allegations and submit a detailed report to the party leadership. After reviewing the report, the party will take a final decision. Until then, Jana Sena has made it clear that Sridhar should stay away from all party programmes and activities.

It may be recalled that a government employee working in Railway Koduru made sexual allegations against the MLA, claiming that he had sexually exploited her for the past one and a half years.

Following these allegations, the MLA’s mother, A Prameela, filed a complaint at the Railway Koduru police station. In her complaint, she alleged that the woman demanded Rs 25 crore and was harassing their family.