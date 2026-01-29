Passing out parade of 81st batch of ICG Law and Ops course

Visakhapatnam: A total of 28 Assistant Commandants of 81st batch passed out from the hallowed portals of Indian Coast Guard Training Centre (CGTC), Kochi on successful completion of the CG Law and Operations course on January 20 (Wednesday).

Marking the occasion, an impressive passing out parade was held at Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters.

During the CG Law and Operations course, the officers were imparted instructions on Coast Guard specific subjects such as maritime law, search and rescue, boarding, fisheries monitoring and control, prevention and control of marine pollution and other subjects related to the ICG charter of duties. The trainees underwent capsule courses at the Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) on Fisheries Technology and at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Customs, Rummaging and Narcotics Control.

The training at CGTC has been conducted with due impetus to build up professional caliber, practical broad base knowledge and critical thinking skills in the Officer trainees, the key requisites for manning state of the art platforms of Indian Coast Guard, handling critical and dynamic situations at sea, besides also for grooming them for a career with the Indian Coast Guard.

The passing out parade was reviewed by Inspector General Tekur Sashi Kumar, Commander Coast Guard Region (North West). During the ceremonial review, the Flag Officer awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’ and Book prizes to trainee officers.

The coveted ‘Director General Sword of Honour’ for the 80th Batch was awarded to Assistant Commandant BGVS Jagan for standing first in overall order of merit of his course.

Speaking on the occasion, the Flag Officer advised the trainees to always put nation and the service before everything else as the nation and its citizens have reposed tremendous faith in the armed forces. He exhorted them to imbibe the right attitude, professionalism and moral probity. He apprised the trainee officers that during service, they would be required to take tough decisions under challenging circumstances and demanding working environment wherein they will be tested for leadership qualities and professionalism.

The Flag Officer also congratulated the officers and staff of CGTC for the successful conduct of the course through high quality and standardised training.

The passing out parade was witnessed by a large number of senior Coast Guard and naval officers as well as civil dignitaries.